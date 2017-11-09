EDWARDSVILLE - All schools, residents, businesses, and municipalities: GET RID OF THOSE OLD ELECTRONICS!

This Veterans Day weekend, CJD E-Cycling will be hosting drives at both of our location centers. Join us for our upcoming drives this Sat, Nov. 11 in Edwardsville at 5257 N. State Rt. 157, Edwardsville, IL, 62025 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or in East Alton at 513 East St. Louis Ave, East Alton, IL, 62024 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

We are now open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CJD E-Cycling is one of the few businesses in the area that will accept:

Old CRT, Projection, Console TV’s, & CRT computer monitors for a fee depending on size ($5-$25) (with voucher program), as well as other electronics.

BRING US ANYTHING METAL & ANYTHING WITH A CORD

In addition to TV’s, other items accepted include:

PC towers, cable boxes, your cell phones, wireless modems, servers, audio & video equipment,holiday lights, home electronics, telecommunications;

LED/LCD flat screen TVs and monitors, phones, printers, video game consoles, and other electronics.

We have collection centers open year round with convenient hours, drive thru & pickup services to meet your recycling needs

