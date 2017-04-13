O'FALLON - Calling all residents, schools, businesses and municipalities! Are you looking to recycle old electronics?

Look no further. Join us as we team up with Ellegent Systems to host CJD E-Cycling's upcoming E-Waste Drive. Drop off your electronics from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Ellegent Systems, located at 122 W. State St. in O'Fallon.

Bring us your servers, switches, PC towers, printers, rechargeable batteries and other technical equipment. CRT, console, projection & plasma TVs and computer monitors will be accepted with a minimal charge.

You can also recycle anything metal, such as cable boxes, cell phones, wireless modems, servers, audio and video equipment, holiday lights, home electronics and other telecommunication items. You may also recycle anything with a cord, like LED/LCD flat screen TVs and monitors, CRT, projection and plasma TVs, printers, landline phones, computer monitors and video game consoles.

Please note that televisions and computer monitors with no tower will be accepted with a minimal charge between $5 and $25 based on size.

We have collection centers open year round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville and East Alton to meet your recycling needs.

For more information, please contact CJD E-Cycling at 618-659-9006 or info@cjdecycling.com. Visit our website at cjdyecycling.com for a full list of services and drop-off locations.