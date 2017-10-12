Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - Need to recycle your old electronics?

CJD E-Cycling will be teaming up with Cassens & Son’s to host an E-Waste Drive Sat, Oct 14th.

Drop off your electronics from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 3333 South State Route 159, Glen Carbon IL, 62034.



Bring anything with a cord & anything metal.

Servers, switches, PC towers, printers, rechargeable batteries, and other technical equipment.

Additional electronics accepted include (but are not limited to): TV’s, landline phones, cable boxes, cell phones, wireless modems, audio and video equipment, holiday lights, home electronics, printers, and additional telecommunication items.

Collection centers are open year round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville and East Alton to meet your recycling needs.

For a full list of services and drop-off locations, visit www.cjdecycling.com

For more information, please contact us at 618-659-9006, or info@cjdecycling.com

