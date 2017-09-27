EDWARDSVILLE - Electronic Recycling Made Easy!

Need to recycle your old electronics? CJD E-Cycling will be teaming up with the American Public Works Association to host an E-Waste Drive

JOIN US THIS SAT, Sept 30th!

Drop off your electronics from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1591 Tower Ave, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Bring Anything with a cord & Anything metal!

Servers, switches, PC towers, printers, rechargeable batteries and other technical equipment.

*[Note that CRT, Projection, Plasma, & Console televisions will be accepted with a minimal charge between $5 and $30 based on size; computer monitors with no tower will be accepted with a minimal charge of $5-$10]

Other electronics include (but are not limited to): landline phones, cable boxes, cell phones, wireless modems, servers, audio and video equipment, holiday lights, home electronics, printers, and additional telecommunication items.

We have collection centers open year round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville and East Alton to meet your recycling needs.

For a full list of services and drop-off locations, visit www.cjdecycling.com

For more information, please contact us at 618-659-9006, or info@cjdecycling.com

