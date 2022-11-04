GODFREY - Area residents, schools, businesses, and municipalities are invited to the Lewis and Clark Community College E-waste drive in conjunction with CJD E-Cycling.

The event is being held on Saturday, Nov 5, 2022, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. The Lewis and Clark parking lot at Godfrey Road and Tolle Lane (across from the Dairy Queen) is the designated collection site for the drive.

Recycle anything with a cord and anything metal!

Bring us your servers, switches, PC towers, printers, and other technical equipment. We also accept landline phones, cable boxes, cell phones, wireless modems, servers, audio and video equipment, cables, holiday lights, home electronics, printers, additional telecommunication items, and lead-acid batteries.

All types of televisions, along with computer monitors, dehumidifiers, and refrigerators will be accepted with a charge (from $5-$35 depending on size and type).

Be advised, poor weather conditions may cancel the event. Should the event be canceled, the rescheduled date will be posted to the CJD E-Cycling Facebook page.

For more information, please contact L&C Director of Sustainability Nate Keener at 618-468-2782 or email at nkeener@lc.edu. You may also visit www.cjdecycling.com for a full list of services and drop-off locations. We have collection centers open year-round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville & East Alton to meet your recycling needs.

This project is undertaken in connection with the settlement of an enforcement action taken by the Illinois Attorney General and the Illinois EPA for alleged violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and regulations promulgated thereunder.

About CJD E-Cycling

CJD E-Cycling is a family-owned recycling company located in the St. Louis Metro area.

We contribute to a greener earth by providing a legal means for companies and citizens to dispose of their electronic goods.

Explore our website at https://www.cjdecycling.com/ for more information.

