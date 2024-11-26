ROXANA – The Civic Memorial Eagles maintained a commanding lead throughout their matchup against the EAWR Oilers, securing a decisive 69-32 victory on Tuesday night during the second day of the Anderson Healthcare Hoopsgiving Classic.

From the outset, the Eagles established their dominance, outscoring the Oilers 27-9 in the first quarter. By halftime, Civic Memorial had extended their lead to 50-13.

The Eagles continued to control the game in the third quarter, increasing their advantage to 66-28. In the final quarter, the Oilers managed to outscore the Eagles 4-3, but the deficit was insurmountable.

Civic Memorial's offense was led by August Frankford, who scored 15 points, followed closely by Charlie Kilpatrick with 14 points and Adam Ogden contributing 9 points.

For EAWR, Jamarion Marshall led the team with 9 points, while Matt Bruce added 8 points.

