BETHALTO - “It’s exciting times,” Todd Hannaford said, CM’s athletic director.

The fall sports season usually brings a lot of excitement around the Riverbend area, but that excitement is ramped up to 11 for the Bethalto community.

Work has been going on at their football stadium this summer to make it look almost unrecognizable from a season ago.

Upgrades include the addition of new storage under the grandstands, a brand new track, a completely re-done turf field, new fencing, and tons of new concrete to transform the area into something special.

CM football fans were a little worried that all the work may not be done in time for the home opener on August 26th against Marquette, but workers were adamant that they are right on schedule.

Some estimated that it could all be done by the end of next week.

That's not saying there isn't still work to be done. It appeared as if a lot of concrete still had to be poured, the track needs to be lined, the turf needs to be finished up, and the fencing needs to be put up in most places.

Crews have been working around the clock over the past few weeks to ensure everything is done in time. Workers even mentioned that sometimes they even turn on the lights so crews can work into the night.

The finished product should be beautiful when all is said and done and will become one of the nicer fields in the area when it is finally completed.

For more info about CM's upcoming football season, click here.

