BETHALTO - The Eagles junior and varsity volleyball teams gave fans a taste what's to come this season with Friday's purple and gold game.

Article continues after sponsor message

Coach Amanda Biggs said this season will be a little bit different than previous.

"We've been running a 5-1 system for the past few year," Biggs said. "So now transitioning from one setter to two setters it's a little bit different."

Coach Biggs said one thing she is excited about are the big hitters that are on the team.

"I'm excited to see how they're going to perform," she said. "It's a different look for us. It'll be great to see how we handle ourselves with something completely different. We've been working a lot this summer. Just making that transition so I'm ready to see how we do."

The Eagles kick off the volleyball season Monday, August 21, at the Roxana tournament.

More like this: