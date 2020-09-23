ALTON - Civic Memorial topped Alton 6-3 in varsity girls tennis on Tuesday at Alton. Civic Memorial's Hannah Butkovich, Kennedy Loewen and Jessica Schillinger won their singles and doubles matches and Alton's Lydia Taul and Ainsley Fortschneider shined in singles for the Redbirds, winning their matches.

In the doubles matches, Hannah Butkovich and Kennedy Loewen won over Ainsley Fortschneider and Paige Rockholm 8-3, but Lydia Criveau and Taul won over Ally Lively and Brooke Barker 9-8. The Eagles took the lead back when Jessica Schillinger and Madi Reynolds defeated Anna Kane and Anna Summerhoff 8-6.

In the singles matches, Butkovich won over Criveau 6-2, 6-4, but Fortschneider came back to win over Lively 3-6, 6-0, 10-8. Schillinger then won over Rockholm 6-0, 6-3, and Loewen defeated Kane 6-0, 6-0. In the final two matches, Taul won over 6-3, 3-6, 10-8, and Summerhoff was forced to retire because of injury after dropping the first set to Jenna Bloodworth 6-4.

A young Alton girls tennis team played well at the Alton High School tennis courts.

The Redbirds fell to 3-11 on the season, but have played well and hard throughout the year.

"CM's a good team," said Alton head coach Jesse Macias. "I thought in doubles, our players played good matches, but CM was a little bit better, and in singles, we won two of our matches, but we also had an injury at our number six."

The Redbird players have worked hard all season as well, and Macias is very happy with their efforts.

"It's been a rough year, but we've just got to keep working," Macias said. "Our girls keep working and getting better, but our conference is tough, and the girls have to keep working to improve and to get better."

The Redbirds next play at Collinsville Sept. 28, then at O'Fallon on Sept. 30, with both meets starting at 3:30 p.m. Macias is aiming towards the Southwestern Conference tournament, which the Redbirds will host Oct. 9-10.

"We want to compete in the conference and sectionals," Macias said, "so we've just got to keep working."Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

