BETHALTO — The Civic Memorial Eagles dominated East Alton-Wood River in a Friday night football game in Wood River, securing a 49-0 victory.

The Eagles took an early lead with quarterback Luke Clouser running 10 yards for a touchdown with 7:11 remaining in the first quarter. Drake Davenport extended the lead to 14-0 less than five minutes later with a five-yard touchdown run.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the second quarter, Evan Spurgeon contributed a rushing touchdown for Civic Memorial. Shortly after, EAWR fumbled the ball, allowing Tanner Hokamp to recover and return it 25 yards for another Eagles touchdown, pushing the score to 28-0.

Before halftime, Clouser connected with Parker Parnell on a 25-yard touchdown pass, giving Civic Memorial a 35-0 lead at the break.

The third quarter saw Clouser and Parnell link up again, this time on a 26-yard touchdown pass with 10:29 left in the period. In the fourth quarter, Tristian Ward closed the scoring with a three-yard touchdown run.

Kicker Reed Wallace successfully converted all seven extra point attempts for the Eagles.

More like this: