BETHALTO - With classes almost back in session the Civic Memorial Eagles hit the field this week to prepare for the upcoming football s eason that is only weeks away.

Head Coach Mike Parmentier said there aren't a lot of returning seniors this year but although the team will be young that's not going to stop them from trying to make it back into the playoffs again.

"We don't have a lot of experience back," Parmentier said. "I think we have three starters on offense and one on defense."

Even though the team will be young, Parmentier said the returning starters will becoming back with plenty of experience.

"Brayden Pierce, will come back at quarter back," Parmentier said. "Eli Jones starts at defensive end. Brayden Georgeoff and Travis Wallace will be anchoring the line on the offensive side of the ball. Austin Eaton is another senior that's going to be helping us out as well."

Coach Parmentier said it's fun teaching the young athletes but there is still some work to do with out a lot of returning varsity.

"You just have to be a patient coach," he said. "They're going to make mistakes but hopefully they only them once and learn from that. We're just going to get after it. Our goal is to make the playoffs. Our seniors want to get back. We've made it two years in a row so we're looking for our third consecutive. That's our number one goal right now, is to get the five wins and get to the playoffs."

The Eagles start the season off with an away game against the Marquette Explorers on Friday, August 25, at 7 p.m.

