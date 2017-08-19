Get The Latest News!

BETHALTO - The Eagles took to the field Friday night to give CM fans a taste of what's in store for this year's season.

With next week bringing the start of the regular season Coach Parmentier said the season opener might be a tough one on the road.

"Marquette's got a veteran crew coming back," he said. "I think they got 14 or 15 starters back. We got four starters back. A lot of new guys. New faces. We're going to get after it and see where the chips fall."

Coach Parmentier said they'll have their hands full but he hopes the new crew can figure it out and be a force on the turf.

The Eagles start the regular football season Friday, August 25, with an away game against the Marquette Explorers at 7 p.m.

