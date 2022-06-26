EDWARDSVILLE - St. Louis CITY2 are now 9-2-2 in their inaugural season in the MLS NEXT PRO league. They boosted their record after a 2-0 win over the visiting Real Monarchs Saturday night at Ralph Korte Stadium on the campus of SIUE.

CITY2 now sit in first place in the Western Conference after a 5-0-2 unbeaten run as of late. During that streak they've outscored their opposition 17-5 and picked up three shutouts along the way.

Kyle Hiebert has been a huge part of the lineup for CITY2 starting all 13 games so far this season. Last night he was rewarded with his first goal of the season. It started with a corner kick. The ball came in to Kwame Awuah who crossed it into the box to a nearly wide open Hiebert who smashed home the volley. That goal gave CITY2 the lead in the 10th minute.

CITY2 kept their foot on the gas, but that's not to say Real Monarchs didn't have any chances. Goalkeeper Michal Creek had to make five top notch saves in the first half to keep the game level relatively early on.

His team eventually doubled their lead in the 29th minute as Akil Watts scored into the top corner after running on to a ball from Max Schneider. It was Watts' fourth goal of the season and Schneider's second helper.

CITY2 took a 2-0 lead into the half time break.

Coming out the other side of the break, it was pretty well back and forth. No one else found the back of the net though as the game ended 2-0 in favor of CITY2.

Overall CITY2 out shot Real Monarchs 18-16 and 8-5 SOG.

The win came on Pride Night as players and fans showed support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Captains wore rainbow armbands, the CITY2 players posed for their pregame photo with a pride flag, and many fans brought their own handmade signs and flags to show support.

CITY2 will be back in action at 7 p.m. this Saturday, July 2 when they take on Colorado Rapids 2 at Ralph Korte Stadium.

CITY2 only has three home games left from now until the end of the regular season in September.

