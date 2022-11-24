WOOD RIVER - Wood River will host its Visit With Santa and His Furry Friends Day from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2002, in Downtown Wood River.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the event was started when they learned parents found it difficult to locate an area spot to take their child to see Santa.

Santa will be present at the event for children and there will also be a petting zoo for families to visit with their young ones.

The Christmas event will be centered at 55 E. Ferguson Ave. in Wood River in the building and lot next to the Rolling Pin. Residents are asked to visit shops and restaurants during the post-Thanksgiving afternoon.

“We had a great time and the kids had a great time last year!” Chief Wells said. “This is also another way for members of the Police Department to connect with the community. We thank the Wood River Economic Development Committee for helping us organize and Tim O’Donnell for the use of his building.”

