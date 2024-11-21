City of St. Louis Water Division Lifting Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for Parts of North and South City Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - The Precautionary Boil Water Advisory that was issued by the City of St. Louis Water Division on Nov. 19, 2024 for portions of North and South city has been lifted effective 8 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2024. Article continues after sponsor message The Water Division conducted several tests on water samples collected in the affected areas and has verified the water is not contaminated and is safe to consume. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending