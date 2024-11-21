City of St. Louis Water Division Lifting Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for Parts of North and South City
Conner Kerrigan - City of St. Louis
November 21, 2024 10:10 AM
ST. LOUIS - The Precautionary Boil Water Advisory that was issued by the City of St. Louis Water Division on Nov. 19, 2024 for portions of North and South city has been lifted effective 8 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2024.
The Water Division conducted several tests on water samples collected in the affected areas and has verified the water is not contaminated and is safe to consume.
