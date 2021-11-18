ST. LOUIS - Today, the Human Rights Campaign released its annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) scorecard, a nationwide evaluation of 506 cities on how inclusive cities’ laws, policies, and services are of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people. For the tenth year in a row, the City of St. Louis scored a 100 -- the highest ranking possible.

“For more than a decade, the City of St. Louis has made it clear that our LGBTQ+ community can succeed and thrive here,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “While we proudly welcome this distinction from the Human Rights Campaign, my administration will not stop pushing the envelope to make the City safer and more inclusive of our LGBTQ+ family and friends.”

The 2021 score highlights the many vital aspects of being an LGBTQ+ inclusive city, including established non-discrimination laws for sexuality and gender identity, inclusive health benefits for transgender employees, and benefits for same-sex domestic partners. The City also received bonus points for having elected and appointed LGBTQ+ leaders, and for pushing back against restrictive state laws.

The full Municipal Equality Index report can be found at hrc.org/mei.

