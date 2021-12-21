ST. LOUIS - Following this weekend’s successful United Way of Greater St. Louis in-person event assisting St. Louis residents applying for $500 in Direct Cash Assistance, during which more than 550 residents were assisted, the City wants to provide consistent updates on applications moving forward.

At today’s clinic at the Wohl Recreation Center, an additional 160 were assisted, and combined with online applications, more than 2,600 total applications have been submitted since the portal opened Saturday.

The Wohl Center will continue to offer in-person help for residents without internet access, seniors, and people with disabilities. The Wohl Center will have a capacity limit of 175 assisted per day.

This week: December 21 - 22, 9am - 12pm

Next week: December 27, 9am - 12pm.

Starting January 4, Monday - Saturday, 9 am - 12 pm, with evening hours on Wednesday 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm.

City residents of at least 12 months who are at or under 80 percent Area Median Income (AMI) and who have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are eligible to apply for the program when applications open. Applicants must be a resident of the City of St. Louis at the time of application and must show proof of residency 12 months prior to the date of the application. Only one individual per household will be eligible for a payment, with priority given to heads of household. A full list of eligibility requirements, needed documents, and Frequently Asked Questions can be found on the City website.

Cash cards of $500 will be delivered to 9,300 St. Louis City families through the program. The program will be in effect until the funds are exhausted. Direct Cash Assistance is one facet of the $135 million direct relief package from the federal American Rescue Plan Act that Mayor Tishaura O. Jones signed into law earlier this year to improve public health, public safety, and provide support for residents.

