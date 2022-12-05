ST. LOUIS - Today, the City of St. Louis announced a list of finalists for St. Louis’ next police chief. Residents will have the opportunity to hear from the finalists at tomorrow’s Police Chief Town Hall. The City has expanded this town hall to include four candidates to offer the public a more robust opportunity to hear from top voices.

“By bringing St. Louisans into the selection process, we are putting the public back in public safety,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “I look forward to hearing more from each of the finalists about their vision to keep St. Louis safe for our families and visitors.”

Biographies and headshots are attached and posted on the city’s website. Finalists include:

Interim Police Commissioner Michael Sack, St. Louis, MO

Chief Larry Boone, Norfolk, VA

Chief Robert Tracy, Wilmington, DE

Deputy Chief Melron Kelly, Columbia, SC

Tomorrow, December 6, the City of St. Louis will host a public town hall with four finalists for the city’s next police chief. The town hall will take place at 6:00pm at Vashon High School, 3035 Cass Ave. Questions will be based on resident feedback submitted through the City’s website. Residents will be able to leave feedback on the candidates on comment cards. The event will also be livestreamed by STLTV on the city’s Youtube page.

The City of St. Louis Department of Personnel entered a Memorandum of Understanding with the Boulware Group, a national search firm, to drive the nationwide search for a permanent police chief for the City of St. Louis. The group has worked to help find police chiefs for major municipalities across the country, including police chiefs in Detroit, Prince George’s County, Washington, DC, and Charlotte. The MOU is financed by the Regional Business Council, with additional search support provided by the Center for Policing Equity.

