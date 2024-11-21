ST. LOUIS – Today, the City of St. Louis released its plan for providing additional shelter to the unhoused during the coldest months of the year.

“I am grateful to our Department of Human Services, which has collaborated with community partners to ensure that more shelter beds will be available for our unhoused neighbors this winter than a year ago,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “My administration is committed to finding sustainable long-term solutions, but we also have a responsibility to step up our efforts in the winter, and that’s what we’re doing.”

The Jones administration’s recent efforts to support unhoused individuals include launching an employment program specifically for the unhoused, this week’s signing of legislation that makes it easier to open shelters and transitional housing, and the mayor’s leadership in creating a regional approach to address homelessness through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.

Through the Department of Human Services, this year’s winter plan funds about 160 inclement weather shelter beds, in addition to the more than 800 shelter beds that are in the community year-round.

DHS is also contributing sleeping cots, blankets, hats, socks, and cleaning supplies to verified pop-up shelters and outreach organizations and will continue its joint outreach efforts with the Department of Health’s Behavioral Health Bureau.

The majority of inclement weather beds are set to become active starting on Dec. 1, and throughout the winter, on nights where the temperature drops below 25 degrees with precipitation, and 20 degrees without precipitation.

“I believe this winter plan builds upon the momentum of the department in successfully spending down ARPA dollars, and working collaboratively with the St. Louis City Continuum of Care and outreach groups that are providing life-saving work to those who are unsheltered this winter,” said Department of Human Services Director Adam Pearson. “Our Homeless Services Division has carried many of these efforts thanks to solid leadership from Amy Bickford, Manager of the division, a team of outreach workers who meet people where they are on the streets, and a team of contract compliance officers who ensure that we're providing the robust supports needed to fund organizations who engage with the unhoused population.”

The Inclement Weather Operations Fact Sheet for the 2024/25 season can be viewed here.

