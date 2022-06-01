City Of St. Louis Department Of Human Services Begins Free Summer Food Program At 30+ Sites

ST. LOUIS - Today, the City of St. Louis Department of Human Services begins its free summer food program, Schools Out Cafe. A partnership with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Schools Out Cafe brings together city and community resources to connect children to available food from over the summer at city recreation centers and local nonprofits at more than 30 locations across the city.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Good nutrition for our children is a year-round goal,” said Department of Human Services Director Yusef Scoggin. “The Department of Humans Services is committed to helping make sure children don’t go hungry this summer with Schools Out Cafe.”

One meal per child is available both at breakfast and lunch. Parents or guardians may visit any site at any time, but attending the same site will help staff coordinate. The program runs from May 31, 2022, to August 19, 2022, and a list of the 31 sites and hours can be found on the City’s website. Questions should be directed to the Youth and Family Services Division at dhs-youth-family@stlouis-mo.gov or by calling (314) 657-1654, 8 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

More like this: