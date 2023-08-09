JERSEYVILLE - The City of Jerseyville has the second Rock the Block concert for 2023 scheduled on Friday, August 11. The event will take place around West Arch and Washington Streets near the Water Tower.

The band Porch Cafe will be performing from 6 to 10 p.m.

"This will be a great opportunity for the community to not only enjoy some awesome

music but also shop at our local businesses and enjoy a delicious meal at one of the local restaurants," Jerseyville City Clerk Denise Hayes said. "Some seating will be provided, but we encourage you to bring your own lawn chairs."

Hayes pointed out that West Arch Street from Washington Street to State Street and Washington Street from Arch Street to the South entrance of Parking Lot L will be closed from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. the day of the event. The alley from West Prairie Street to West Arch Street will also be closed from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

