JERSEYVILLE - The City of Jerseyville will be holding the annual Independence Day fireworks display on Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30pm.

The display will ignite from the Jerseyville American Legion Fairgrounds, located at 300 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. The display is sponsored by the City of Jerseyville and American Legion Post 492.

For more information, please contact Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

