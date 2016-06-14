JERSEYVVILLE - The City of Jerseyville will be holding the annual Independence Day fireworks display on Monday, July 4 at 9:30pm.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The display will ignite from the Jerseyville American Legion Fairgrounds, located at 300 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052.

Article continues after sponsor message

The display is sponsored by the City of Jerseyville and American Legion Post 492.

For more information, please contact the Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

 

More like this:

Oct 31, 2024 - Party with the Stars, NASA and the Jerseyville Library

Oct 26, 2024 - Seventh Grade Science Students Showcase Creativity and Knowledge with Interactive Models of the Solar System

Nov 11, 2024 - Short, Sunny Veterans Day Parade Strolls Through Jerseyville

Oct 27, 2024 - Sen. Harriss & Sen. Plummer Seek Family Photos and Stories of Veterans to be Showcased at Illinois Capitol

5 days ago - Jerseyville Medicine Shoppe Announces Closing

 