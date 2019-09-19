GRAFTON - The City of Grafton is pleased to announce the dedication of the largest American Flag on the Mississippi River and America’s Great Loop. The new flag will be located on the river-bank at the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois rivers, adjacent to Grafton’s Lighthouse Park.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The dedication ceremony for the 130-foot-tall flagpole and the 40’ x 80’ American Flag will occur on Saturday, September 28, 2019. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at approximately 5:00 pm with dignitaries speaking and the raising of this grand flag by a Color Guard and American veterans honoring all branches of the Armed Forces. This will be followed by a 21-gun salute by local American Legion Post #648 and a firework display at dusk.

Music will be provided by the Jerseyville High School Band and by vocalist Nickie Brooks. Veterans from regional VFW and American Legions will assist with carrying the flag to its new home.

More like this:

Current State Flag is Decisive Winner in Flag Redesign Contest
Mar 6, 2025
Spring Tees Off With Mississippi Masters Golf Tourney
Mar 13, 2025
New Year, New Flag? State Flag Redesign Public Voting Begins
Jan 11, 2025
Pontoon Beach to Offer Free Flag Football Program for Local Girls
Jan 30, 2025
F1 Powerboat Alton Midwest Nationals Returns to Alton Riverfront July 18-20
3 days ago

 