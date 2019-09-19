GRAFTON - The City of Grafton is pleased to announce the dedication of the largest American Flag on the Mississippi River and America’s Great Loop. The new flag will be located on the river-bank at the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois rivers, adjacent to Grafton’s Lighthouse Park.

The dedication ceremony for the 130-foot-tall flagpole and the 40’ x 80’ American Flag will occur on Saturday, September 28, 2019. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at approximately 5:00 pm with dignitaries speaking and the raising of this grand flag by a Color Guard and American veterans honoring all branches of the Armed Forces. This will be followed by a 21-gun salute by local American Legion Post #648 and a firework display at dusk.

Music will be provided by the Jerseyville High School Band and by vocalist Nickie Brooks. Veterans from regional VFW and American Legions will assist with carrying the flag to its new home.

