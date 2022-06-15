Letter To The Editor:

To the citizens of Madison County, Illinois: I am writing this letter to extend my support of and my endorsement for Major Jeff Connor for Sheriff of Madison County, Illinois. I have known Jeff for over two decades, both personally and professionally, and there isn't anyone more qualified, dedicated, and loyal to their profession. I am a retired captain from the City of Ferguson, Missouri Police Department and have served in law enforcement for 45 years. I also served as the Chief Deputy Commander and the Commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis for 15 years and it was during that time that I had the privilege to know Jeff and witness first-hand what a true exemplary law enforcement officer he is.

Jeff is sincere, approachable, and held in high regard. He knows the value of communication, not only to the officers he works with but to the community at large. Jeff is a goal-oriented person who will strive to bring out the best qualities in all he comes in contact with. All of these positive attributes serve him well. In the years I worked alongside Jeff, he was a valuable asset to the Major Case Squad by overseeing the activations for the Illinois counties. A true testament of his character was taking the time to personally visit every activation site to make sure that the investigation was always moving forward. He is a true example of a dedicated law enforcement officer.

It goes without saying that Jeff is very passionate about being a leader within law enforcement. He will be an asset to the citizens of Madison County, Illinois. I recommend him highly and without reservation.

