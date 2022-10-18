EDWARDSVILLE – Over the past year, the City has picked up the pace in its quest to become a more bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly community.

Consider these recent steps:

Edwardsville has a Bicycle-Pedestrian Master Plan, which was crafted over months of research, public input and data collection and approved by the City Council in August.

Nearly 3 miles of multi-use paths are in progress, planned or have been completed as part of the Route 66 Trail, which will connect to points along the expansive series of Madison County Transit trails.

The City’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is fully up and running, and in October marked one year of regular meetings as an all-volunteer group geared toward helping Edwardsville keep the momentum going. The steps are part of a concerted effort to enable residents and visitors to easily, safely consider alternative transportation to get around. One of the key next steps is a “Bicycle Friendly Community” designation, awarded by the League of American Bicyclists.

To qualify, applicants must meet criteria, including providing a cycling network; educating about cycling safety; enacting ordinances and policies to promote it and enforcing those; encouraging cycling through events; and evaluating the community’s efforts, such as through a comprehensive plan and an advisory committee.

The City in 2021 received an honorable mention; a higher designation could help the City qualify for grants to continue making related improvements and enhancements. Edwardsville’s new application is under consideration, and the League of American

Bicyclists is asking residents and cyclists to take part in a survey open through Sunday, November 6, to help the process. It can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BFC_Fall22.

The Bicycle-Pedestrian Master Plan can be found on the City’s website, at cityofedwardsville.com/DocumentCenter/View/3307/Edwardsville-Bicycle-and-Pedestrian-MasterPlan.

To read more about the City’s efforts to become more walkable and bikeable, visit here: https://www.cityofedwardsville.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=199

