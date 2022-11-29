EDWARDSVILLE - Cathy A. Hensley, a spokesperson for the City Of Edwardsville, reported Tuesday afternoon the ruptured gas pipe in a field on the east side of the city late Monday afternoon that forced the closure of a portion of Illinois Route 143 has been rectified.

"All is clear, the road is fully open and the situation has been addressed," Hensley said.

The Edwardsville Fire Department shut down Route 143 between Staunton Road and Goshen Road (east of Interstate 55) just before 5 p.m. There was no immediate danger to anyone who lived in the area, Hensley said.

An update was issued later Monday night: "One lane of traffic on Route 143 has reopened, but drivers are asked to please be cautious and heed the guidance of first responders as traffic alternates between the eastbound and westbound directions."

The Edwardsville Fire Department is being assisted in this matter by the Marine Fire Department.

