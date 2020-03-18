EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville remains committed to the safety and health of our residents and visitors. Information regarding the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus is developing rapidly. Out of an abundance of caution, the City has the responsibility to take measured precautions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Several changes will be immediately implemented:

Continuity of government services is a vital activity in any crisis. The City will continue to maintain its regular schedule of City Council meetings and Committee meetings.

All City Council and Committee meetings will be moved to the Wildey Theatre to allow for the social distancing of participants and the general public. The Wildey Theatre also provides convenient restroom access for thorough handwashing. The Wildey Theatre is located at 252 N. Main in Edwardsville.

All participants and guests will be subject to having their temperature taken with a no-touch thermal scanner before entering the theatre. Anyone with a temperature of 100o Fahrenheit or greater will not be allowed entry.

Article continues after sponsor message

All participants and guests will be required to wash their hands thoroughly with soap upon entry.

Anyone continually coughing/sneezing or otherwise clearly showing signs of any illness will be required to leave.

The City strongly encourages members of the public to view City Council meetings through live streaming options available on our website or channel 993.

Wildey Theatre events scheduled for the auditorium will be rescheduled.

The Edwardsville Public Library will institute protective measures for its patrons; all guests will be subject to thermal temperature scans and handwashing as outlined above.

The City’s Emergency Management Agency has opened its Emergency Operations Center to monitor city-wide activities and disseminate updated information to its residents and businesses through our website, www.cityofedwardsville.com, and our social media accounts.

Everyone is strongly encouraged to stay up to date with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at cdc.gov, and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) at DHP.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV or the IDPH COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931. Links will also be available on the City of Edwardsville website at www.cityofedwardsville.com and on the City’s social media accounts.

More like this: