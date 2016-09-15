EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville is conducting the annual hydrant flushing program.

As part of our regular maintenance program, the City of Edwardsville Water Division will be flushing water mains and hydrants. This program began on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, and will continue with Routes 4, 5 and 6 next week.

Article continues after sponsor message

The tentative schedule will be provided on ECTV or you may call the Public Works department at 618-692-7535. You may also view current hydrant flushing schedules on the City's website at www.cityofedwardsville.com.

Periodically, during this work, you may experience clody or discolored water, lower than usual water pressure and the possibility of air in your water lines.

The annual maintenance program is very important. It helps ensure continued delivery of high quality water to homes and businesses. We also check fire hydrants operation to help maintain public safety.

More like this: