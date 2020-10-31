EDWARDSVILLE - Weather permitting, the City of Edwardsville will be conducting pavement repairs on southbound Old Troy Road at the MCT Bike Trail Crossing on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.

Article continues after sponsor message

Matt Taul, superintendent of streets and fleet maintenance, said the roadway will be reduced to one-lane traffic with flaggers present between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. He also said expect delays and please use alternate routes if possible.

"Please be aware and respectful of the workers," Taul said. "If you have questions, please call (618) 692-7535.