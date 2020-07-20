EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville is partnering with Main Street Community Center and the Edwardsville YMCA to provide relief from opressive heat conditions in the coming days.

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said Main Street Community Center and both Edwardsville YMCA locations will be available for people struggling with the outside heat and humidity.

“We see these shelters as an important service we can provide to our community. No one should have to suffer in the heat. I would say the support we receive from our local organizations to make this happen is heart-warming, but actually, it’s heart cooling, and it’s just what someone might need on days like this,” said Fire Chief Whiteford.

“People willing to work together to provide services like this are part of what makes Edwardsville such a great community. It’s good to know that if someone is in need, even if a cooling station is not open, we will figure out a way to help. If all else fails, they can call 911. Someone will find a place to get them cooled down.”

Anyone seeking shelter should call ahead to the numbers listed. The cooling sites are open during normal business hours for each center:

Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St. – (618) 656-0300

8 a.m.-4 p.m. M-F Only

YMCA Niebur Center, 1200 Esic Drive – 618) 656-0436

7 a.m.-8 p.m. M-Sat & Sun 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

YMCA Meyer Center, 7348 Goshen Rd. – (618) 655-1460

7 a.m.-8 p.m. M-Sat & Sun 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

These cooling sites are taking special COVID-19 precautions, so it is important to call before you arrive.

This weekend is predicted to be one of the hotter periods so far this summer. The heat and humidity can place those over 65 years old, young children and infants at risk. Anyone who has a pre-existing medical condition could also be weakened and more susceptible to extreme conditions.

Everyone should heed the heat warnings and take common-sense steps:

Stay out of the direct sun.

Keep in areas that are well-ventilated and preferably air-conditioned.

Wear appropriate loose-fitting and light-colored clothing.

Remember to stay well hydrated with water or sports drinks designed to offset dehydration.

Alcoholic beverages, caffeine, and sweet drinks should be avoided.

Additional sites and hours may be added as needed. Anyone feeling the effects of the heat should seek help through the Edwardsville Fire Department at 692-7540, or by calling 9-1-1 if an emergency.

