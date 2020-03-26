EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks are clearly marked closed with signs and tape, but walking paths and trails in that area are available for walking and jogging. The City of Edwardsville reports the walking paths and trails are getting heavy use with the various parks closed.

The City of Edwardsville said on Wednesday that playgrounds, restrooms, drinking fountains, pavilions, basketball courts, volleyball courts, and baseball/softball fields will remain closed until the governor rescinds the order.

The Madison County Transit (MCT) strongly urges users of the trails to follow Gov. Pritzker’s executive order by maintaining social distancing of 6-10 feet between individuals.

Residents are asked to monitor the MCT website for any changes at mct.org

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

