EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville will observe a moment of silence at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to reflect and remember the victims of the December 10, 2021, tornado tragedy.

Mayor Art Risavy will lead the City Council and audience in the moment of silence as the toll of the storm continues to reverberate in the hearts and minds of all in the City of Edwardsville.

“The loss and pain suffered as a result of the tornado have been profound,” Mayor Art Risavy said. “We will continue to honor, remember and pray for all those affected.”

One year ago this week, a powerful tornado struck the City of Edwardsville. Six lives were lost after a tornado directly hit a warehouse operated by Amazon in the Gateway Commerce Center.

The tornado was part of a storm system that tore a path of destruction in and around the City and region.

Those who died in the tragedy in Edwardsville were: Clayton Cope, of Alton; Kevin Dickey, of Carlyle; Etheria Hebb, of St. Louis; Austin McEwen, of Edwardsville; DeAndre Morrow, of St. Louis; and Larry Virden, of Collinsville.

In addition to remembering those who died, the City wishes to reaffirm its gratitude to the Edwardsville Fire and Police Departments, other City workers, state officials and more than 50 area agencies that provided aid and assistance in response to the event.

The City also extends thanks to residents, businesses and organizations who lent a hand in the aftermath. “The generosity of the community in the wake of the tornado and in the year since has been a heartfelt testament to the compassion of those in and around Edwardsville,” Risavy said.

The tornado that impacted Edwardsville was one of at least 66 confirmed to have hit multiple central and southern states that night, taking about 90 lives and causing widespread devastation.

Please note: The Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Edwardsville City Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the R.P. Lumber Center, 6289 Tiger Drive.

