

EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville’s Better Place to Play Campaign announced today that Commemorative Bricks are now available for purchase to be displayed at the Leon Corlew Park and Splash Pad, located at 333 S. Main Street near downtown Edwardsville.

The Leon Corlew Park opened this past summer to residents and area visitors to enjoy the playground, walking trail and splash pad feature.

Katie Grable of the Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department said she is excited about this new opportunity available to the community. “Being able to memorialize a loved one or honor your family or business name is a great way to create a lasting memory at the Leon Corlew Park," Grable said.

Bricks are available for $100 each. The personal message created on each brick will be a piece of the park’s history. Forms are currently available for download by visiting the www.betterplacetoplay.com website. You may also request a brick by calling Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538.

The A Better Place to Play campaign partners with the Edwardsville Community Foundation so all donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

The development of three new parks in Edwardsville is the focus of the A Better Place to Play Campaign, with the new Leon Corlew Park and Splash Pad being the first project completed. A state-of-the-art Sports Park and an Ice Rink and Teen Center are also in development.

For more information about the A Better Place to Play campaign, how to make a donation or sponsor a park feature, visit www.betterplacetoplay.com. “A Better Place to Play” may also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/abetterplacetoplay and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BP2Play.

