EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville on Tuesday announced the 2020 Route 66 Festival has been cancelled.

"The decision was made by looking at the information given to us and out of concern for the health and safety of our community, vendors and attendees," the City of Edwardsville said in a statement. "We love that the festival is so well-attended. The Edwardsville Route 66 Festival has been a tradition for decades and is one of our most beloved, family-friendly kick-off events for summer. We are following what the state and CDC recommends plus taking into consideration what appears to be a trajectory that gathering sizes will increase only slightly over time."

The City of Edwardsville added that it was a difficult decision and vendors and sponsors who have already sent in applications will be refunded.

"That being said, you can start looking forward to Saturday, June 12, 2021, when we hold our best Route 66 Festival yet. Mark it on your calendar," the City of Edwardsville said.

The city encouraged residents to continue to watch the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Facebook page for the ever-changing information because of COVID-19.

