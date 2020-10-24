City of Edwardsville Begins Annual Hydrant Flushing Program Monday, October 26
EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville is prepared to begin its annual hydrant flushing program.
"As part of our regular maintenance program, the City of Edwardsville Water Division will be flushing water mains/hydrants," Julie Martin, superintendent of operations, said. "This program will continue on Monday, October 26, 2020, with Routes 13 and 14."
Martin said the tentative weekly schedule will be provided on ECTV or people may call the Public Works Department at (618) 692-7535. Residents may also visit the city's website atwww.cityofedwardsville.com.
"Periodically during the work, you may experience cloudy or discolored water, lower than usual water pressure, and the possibility of air in your water lines," Martin said. "This annual maintenance program is very important. It helps ensure continued delivery of high quality water to homes and businesses. We also check fire hydrants operation to help maintain public safety."
Flushing Route with Street Names
Route 143 from St Mary to Staunton
Hearthstone Blvd
Poplar Court
Hearthstone Court
Redwood Drive
Leslie Drive
Sugar Oak Court
Ridge View Road
Sequoia Drive
Chardonnay Court
Angel Oak Court
North Arbor Lake Drive
Raymond Road
South Arbor Lake Drive
Firestone Lane
Cabernet Lane
Kindlewood Drive
Bordeaux Drive
Providence Drive
Prairie Manor Drive
Ember Court
Bluestem Court
Plymouth Drive
Hortica Drive
Route 14
