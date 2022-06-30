EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville Public Works Department announced today that it will begin its annual Oil and Chip program on July 5, running through July 7, weather permitting.

The program will affect more than 47,000 square yards in the City, covering nearly 30 streets and three alleys. (please see the attached list of affected streets and alleys).

Article continues after sponsor message

As part of the annual program, street maintenance crew members spay oil on the road and then add a layer of small rock known as slag to maintain the streets and alleys, which comes at a significantly lower cost compared to full resurfacing programs.

The affected streets will experience temporary closures and motorists should expect delays. No parking signs will be placed in the areas where crews will be working prior to operations so that residents can make arrangements for parking and travel.

For any additional questions, please contact Matt Taul, Superintendent of Streets and Fleet Maintenance at 618-692-7535. Complete list of streets in the oil and chip program can be seen here.

More like this: