EDWARDSVILLE - Beginning 6 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2017, Baxmeyer Construction will be closing Linden Street for roadway paving at South Buchanan Street in Edwardsville. This closure will be in effect through the end of the day on Monday, February 27, 2017.

Linden Street will be closed to all traffic at the intersection of South Buchanan for the duration of this project.

In addition, South Buchanan Street will be closed from Schwarz Street to the MCT Bike Trail on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastbound and Westbound lanes of Schwarz Street will remain open. Wolf Street will be closed at South Buchanan Street and will be re-opened with South Buchanan Street.

Article continues after sponsor message

Detour Routes will be posted and motorists shall use alternate routes. Local Businesses shall be accessed via rear alleyways and side streets.

The City of Edwardsville said it appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process. This operation has the potential to reduce the future closures by a full week, and reduce the overall project time by upwards of a month.

Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

More like this: