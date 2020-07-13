EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Department Deputy Chief James Whiteford announced Monday afternoon, that beginning Wednesday temperatures in the Metro-East are predicted to hover in the high 90s with high humidity. As a result, he said the City of Edwardsville Emergency Management is listing sites and hours for cooling centers which are opening Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

The combination of heat and humidity can be oppressive, especially for anyone without proper air conditioning and ventilation, Whiteford said.

"This can place those over 65 at risk along with infants, young children, and those with medical conditions that weaken their systems," he said. "We urge everyone to heed the heat warnings. Stay out of the direct sun. Keep in areas that are well-ventilated and preferably air-conditioned. Wear appropriate loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, and stay well-hydrated."

Cooling shelters are available to give residents who don’t have access to air-conditioned spaces a break from the heat. Even a few hours in a cooler climate can help a person’s body cope with the heat.

Cooling shelters are taking special COVID-19 precautions so it is important to call before you arrive. Occupancy limitations, social distancing, and face coverings may be required.

Edwardsville cooling centers and hours through the current heat snap are as follows:

Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St. Call first - 8 a.m.-4 p.m. M-F

YMCA Niebur Center, 1200 Esic Drive Call First - 7 a.m.-8 p.m. M-Sat.

YMCA Meyer Center, 7348 Goshen Rd. Call First - 7 a.m.-8 p.m. M-Sat.

Additional sites and hours may be added as needed. Anyone feeling the effects of the heat should seek help through the Edwardsville Fire Department, or by calling 9-1-1 if an emergency.

