EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville today announced some sewer lining work that will cause some lane shifting.

Weather permitting, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Visu-Sewer will begin lining the sanitary sewer at the intersection of South Main Street and Schwarz Street in Edwardsville. The work is anticipated to start at 6:30 a.m., Ryan Zwijack, P.E., City Engineer, City of Edwardsville, said.

The city engineer said during construction, “We expect a lane shift for eastbound traffic on Schwarz Street, but will maintain through traffic during the course of the project. The left-turn lane for southbound traffic on South Main Street will be closed. Southbound traffic will still be able to turn left from Main Street to Schwarz. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.”

Zwijack said the city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during the process.

For more information, contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

