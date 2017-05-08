EDWARDSVILLE - Beginning Tuesday, May 9, 2017, the City of Edwardsville will close South Benton Street from Schwarz Street to Park Street for surface repaving.

This work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Advanced warning signs will be posted.

Motorists shall use alternate routes. The City appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Please contact Public Works at (618)692-7535 with any questions.