EDWARDSVILLE – Weather permitting, Tuesday, May 24, 2016, through Wednesday, June 1, 2016, the City of Edwardsville will be replacing pavement at the alleyway from East Schwartz Street to East Linden Street.

This section of alleyway will be closed to thru traffic during this time. Advanced warning signs will be posted.

The city said it appreciates the cooperation of residents during this process.

Please contact Public Works at 618-692-7535 with any questions.