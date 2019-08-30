EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Water Division has announced the annual hydrant flushing program dates.

As part of the regular maintenance program, the City of Edwardsville Water Division will be flushing water mains/hydrants, City of Edwardsville Superintendent of Operations Julie Martin said. "This program will begin on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, with Routes 1, 2 and 3 and continues for approximately 10-12 weeks."

"The tentative weekly schedule will be provided on ECTV or you may call the Public Works Department at (618) 692-7535. You may also view current hydrant flushing schedules on the city's website at www.cityofedwardsville.com."

Periodically during the work, residents may experience cloudy or discolored water, lower than usual water pressure and the possibility of air in lines.

"The annual maintenance program is very important," Martin said. "It helps to ensure continued delivery of high-quality water to homes and businesses. We also check fire hydrants' operations to help maintain public safety."

