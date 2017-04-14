EDWARDSVILLE - Beginning Monday, April 17, Baxmeyer Construction will be closing South Buchanan Street for roadway removal and paving from Schwarz Street to the Madison County Transit Trail. This closure will be in effect through the beginning of the day on Monday, May 8.

Linden Street and Wolf Street will be closed to all traffic at the intersection of South Buchanan for the duration of this project.

Detour routes will be posted and motorists shall use alternate routes. Local businesses shall be accessed via rear alleyways and side streets.

The City of Edwardsville appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process. Project updates can be found at the City's website at cityofedwardsville.com/construction.

Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.