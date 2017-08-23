COLLINSVILLE - The City of Collinsville and the Collinsville Chamber invite local and regional business owners and entrepreneurs to meet the staff of the Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to participate in one-on-one counseling sessions. The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the Collinsville City Hall Chamber Room located at 125 S. Center St.

Metro East SBDC Interim Director Jo Ann Di Maggio May finds these open house events an effective way to connect with the local business community.

“We always enjoy SBDC Community Days, and truly appreciate Collinsville City Manager Mitch Bair, Chamber Executive Director Wendi Valenti and Collinsville serving as our host,” said Di Maggio May. “It truly takes a team effort to help small businesses survive and thrive.”

SBDC staff will be available to talk confidentially with business owners and entrepreneurs on a range of topics including, but not limited to:

Business financing

Marketing assistance

Social media strategy

Business plans

Expansion opportunities

Buying and selling a business

State and federal regulations

Exporting and international trade

The SBDC Day includes a one-hour “Starting and Growing Your Business” panel discussion, featuring representatives from the SBDC, The Bank of Edwardsville, Bullseye Marketing, IL, Procurement Technical Assistance Center and the City of Collinsville starting at noon. This is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and business owners to discover the valuable business resources that the SBDC has to offer.

Attendees who desire to meet privately with an SBDC counselor are encouraged to request a 30-minute appointment by calling 618-650-2929.

Di Maggio May and her staff plan to hold at least 10 SBDC Days in 2017.

The Metro East SBDC assists entrepreneurs as well as existing business owners operating in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses.

SBDCs in Illinois are funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement among the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as a service to the community. To learn how these no- cost services may help your business venture, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

