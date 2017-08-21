COLLINSVILLE — The City of Collinsville City Council on Monday hired Mitchell Bair as its new City Manager. The Council approved a three-year contract with Bair. Bair has been serving as the Interim City Manager since July 17, 2015.

Bair has been the city’s Community Development Director since 2012, and prior to that was Collinsville’s Assistant Community Development Director since 2008. He will be paid a salary of $135,000. He also will serve as the city’s Economic Development Director in addition to his duties as City Manager.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve the great city of Collinsville,” Bair said. “Serving as the Interim City Manager for the last 10 months has been a great experience, and I’m anxious to continue and grow that role and help lead Collinsville into a bright future with my fellow teammates here at the City.”

Since taking over as Interim City Manager, Bair has revamped the city’s strategic plan, steered the two-year budget process, reinstituted the City’s Capital Improvement Program, reorganized the Public Works Department, and brought back the City Engineer Program. Bair also played a role in negotiating the closure of the Madison County courtroom at City Hall and helped secure the first-ever city telecommunications tower lease for the City’s water tower.

“I will continue to work with the taxpayer’s best interests in mind as we continue to improve services and streamline city resources,” Bair said.

Bair replaces Scott Williams, whose contract was not renewed by the City Council last July.

“I’m very happy that we have Mitch on board to help lead our City,” Mayor John Miller said. “He has done a wonderful job since being named Interim City Manager, and we’re looking forward to a bright future under Mitch’s leadership.”

Prior to coming to Collinsville, Bair worked as a city planner in Maryland Heights, Mo., and Jefferson County, Mo. He is a graduate of Missouri State University and St. Ambrose University.

Bair, 42, has a wife, Janice, and 2 daughters, Anna and Lauren.

