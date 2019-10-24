CARLYLE - The City of Carlyle issued a statement on its Facebook page on Thursday afternoon about a situation that involves multiple law enforcement agencies in its community. Around 2 p.m., the city issued a statement that said the situation had been resolved.

The situation was reported by several as a standoff with law enforcement in an apartment complex.

"As of right now we have a situation taking place in which the scene is secure," the City of Carlyle said. "Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene. As soon as Sergeant Andy Brethorst is available more details will be released. No other information is available at this time."

As soon as further information is available, the story will be updated.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

