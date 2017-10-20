GODFREY - The City of Alton and the Village of Godfrey will enter into a friendly competition trivia night on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Sportman's Club in Godfrey.

Teams of folks will gather and be entertained and answer 10 rounds of questions (largely based on local history, events, and people). Proceeds from the unique trivia night will benefit ongoing beautification projects conducted by the Service League throughout the year.

Reservations for the night can be made through Chair Diana Enloe (618-463-0391/denloe5003@charter.net) or through sponsor WBGZ Radio (618-465-3535).

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with games beginning at 7 p.m. An Event page (with more details) has been set up on Facebook - but be sure there will be first, second and third prizes valued at of least $150 and the traditional 50-50 Raffle, "Mulligans" and a Wheel-barrow of exceptional alcohol to auction off.

Residents are encouraged to gather a group of eight friends and come join the community leaders in raising some money to make our collective towns more beautiful. Tickets are $15 and include snacks (knowing that some folks may want to take advantage of the cash bar).

Join the Ladies of the League who have collectively served the area for more than 60 years in civic, cultural, education, health, youth and area beautification.

