ALTON - The City of Alton Public Works Department has started work clearing the overgrowth and brush along Market Street.

The project began in an area behind Frew’s Bridal.

“This is one of the projects that has been on this administration’s list of things to do,” said Mayor Brant Walker. "This will also improve connectivity from Third Street to the downtown businesses."

“Our hope is to find the stairs, behind the overgrowth, in good condition where minimal work will be needed for their restoration," said Bob Barnhart, Director of Public Works.

The clearance is expected to be done by Wednesday and inspection of the stairs and surrounding area will immediately follow.

Any questions should be directed to the Alton Public Works Department at (618) 463-3530.

