City of Alton releases leaf vacuum truck schedule for December
ALTON - The City provides a leaf vacuum service for leaves to be raked to the edge of the yard. Leaves should NOT be raked into the street on the curb, as this causes clogging issues within the City's drainage system. Those who rake leaves into the street or on the curb are in violation of City ordinance and subject to citation. Alton Public Works will operate the vacuum trucks in each ward according to the following schedule:
|WARD 2
|December 4 - December 8, 2017
|WARDS 3 & 4
|December 11 - December 15, 2017
|WARDS 1 & 7
|December 19 - December 22, 2016
|WARDS 5 & 6
|December 26 - December 29, 2017
Leaf vacuum trucks will NOT return once they have provided service to a particular street. For those who miss the vacuum truck deadline or wish to have their leaves picked up sooner, PACUP will collect bagged leaves on a limited basis upon request by calling Alton Public Works. In the event of winter weather, the leaf vacuum service will be suspended.
If you are unsure in which ward you reside, a map of the wards may be found here.
